Man charged with multiple felonies related to possession of child pornography

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A man in Fairfax County has been charged with 10 felonies related to possession of child pornography.

Stefan Bieret, 41, from Burke, VA was arrested and charged, after police obtained a search warrant for his home.

Courtesy: Fairfax Co. Police Dept.

According to police, the investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was made aware of a potentially illicit image being uploaded to the Dropbox account. Detectives issued a search warrant on the account, and found images of child sexual abuse material.

Upon investigating Bieret’s home, detectives recovered multiple electronics.

He is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.