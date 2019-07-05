Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after passenger death

The passenger was taken to Reston Hospital, where she died from her injuries

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — An Ashburn man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after he allegedly sped around a curve, went airborne and crashed into a tree, killing the passenger in his car.

30-year-old Cameron Prince was reportedly traveling on Randolph Dr. in Sterling toward Prentice Dr. at around 11:30 Thursday night.

The passenger was taken to Reston Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The road was closed for over six hours as the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction unit investigated.

Prince is being held without bond.