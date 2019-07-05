Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after passenger death

Virginia

The passenger was taken to Reston Hospital, where she died from her injuries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — An Ashburn man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after he allegedly sped around a curve, went airborne and crashed into a tree, killing the passenger in his car.

30-year-old Cameron Prince was reportedly traveling on Randolph Dr. in Sterling toward Prentice Dr. at around 11:30 Thursday night.

The passenger was taken to Reston Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The road was closed for over six hours as the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction unit investigated.

Prince is being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.