Man charged with firing gun through neighbor’s wall

Virginia

Manassas, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police charged 20-year old Carter Mitchell Shepard with discharging a firearm in a dwelling and reckless handling after he allegedly shot his gun through a neighboring apartment’s wall.

Police responded to the Masons Keepe Apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate a shots fired call. According to authorities, a resident reported that while he was inside his apartment, he heard a gunshot and then saw the hole appear in his kitchen wall.

Following the investigation, police arrested Shepard.

No injuries or additional property damage was reported in the incident.

