Man charged with Emily Lu’s murder still jailed without bond following arraignment hearing

After 50 days, the search for missing woman Emily Lu came to an end on Friday, July 24, 2021.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A man charged with the murder of Lorton woman Emily Lu remains jailed without bond after an arraignment hearing Monday morning.

Fairfax County General District Court officials told WDVM that 25-year-old Brian George Sayrs has been charged with second-degree murder and concealment of Lu’s dead body. Sayrs was granted a court-appointed attorney.

Lu’s body was found in the woods this past weekend, nearly 51 days after her disappearance. Sayrs’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 21.

