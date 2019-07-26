Man charged with domestic assault and battery after strangling 18-year-old

During the investigation, the victim reported two similar incidents that occurred within the past year.

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodbridge man has been arrested and charged with strangulation, abduction, and domestic assault and battery after an 18-year-old reported to police he struck her and grabbed her by the neck. 

Police report on July 22, officers responded to a home in Dumfries, Virginia. Sean McDonald, 20, allegedly struck the victim after a verbal altercation escalated. During the investigation, the victim reported two similar incidents that occurred within the past year.

McDonald is being held without bond.

