Man charged with domestic assault and battery after strangling 18-year-old

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodbridge man has been arrested and charged with strangulation, abduction, and domestic assault and battery after an 18-year-old reported to police he struck her and grabbed her by the neck.
Police report on July 22, officers responded to a home in Dumfries, Virginia. Sean McDonald, 20, allegedly struck the victim after a verbal altercation escalated. During the investigation, the victim reported two similar incidents that occurred within the past year.
McDonald is being held without bond.
