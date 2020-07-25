Man charged with coercing 14-year-old to send explicit images

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– A New York man has been charged with multiple counts of child pornography and one of his alleged victims is a Northern Virginian.

28-year-old Matthew Holland of Newark, New York has been arrested and charged with production, receipt, possession of child pornography, and online enticement of a minor.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report that Holland was allegedly using Snapchat to engage in sexually explicit conversations with a 14-year-old minor. Holland also allegedly coerced the 14-year-old to send him nude images. Police said Holland was extradited to Leesburg, Virginia to face state charges in that jurisdiction.

The complaint states that “Tjohnson755,” identified as Matthew Holland, coerced the minor into sending him nude photographs. When the minor indicated that she did not wish to continue communicating, the defendant threatened to disseminate the minor’s photographs over the internet. Using this and other threats, Holland coerced the minor to continue to send him sexually explicit photographs and videos.

