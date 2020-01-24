Man charged with assault and battery towards police officer

Virginia

37-year-old Robert Nelson was arrested Wednesday evening

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — A Fredericksburg man is in custody and accused of assaulting a police officer.

Robert Nelson, 37, was arrested Wednesday evening after Prince William County Police responded to the 3600 block of Canal Rd. in Dumfries, Virginia.

An officer said he was conducting speed enforcement when he allegedly saw a vehicle hit a median before turning onto Canal Rd. and parking in a parking lot.

According to police, the driver was intoxicated. When officers tried to detain the driver, police accuse him of resisting and kicking the officer.

Officials say narcotics were also found in the driver’s vehicle.

