Man charged with aggravated sexual battery against 4-year-old girl

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A man is behind bars after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl sometime between May 1 and June 6.

The Prince William County Police Department says 49-year-old Gonzalo Cruz Morales was an acquaintance of the girl’s family and was living in their home in Manassas at the time of the assault. He was arrested on August 14 and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

The victim told a staff member at her school, who contacted police. Officers advise anyone with knowledge of a sexual assault against a minor to contact Child Protective Services first. “We do have a good relationship with the Department of Social Services, so contacting them first and foremost is important,” said Officer Renee Carr.