Man charged with aggravated malicious wounding in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — On Thursday, Prince William County police responded to the 8300 block of Sudley Road in Manassas to investigate a verbal fight that escalated.

The accused, later identified as 31-year-old Jerel Antonio Morgan, allegedly stabbed a 33-year-old man multiple times in the abdomen before fleeing the scene. Later that evening, police located Morgan in the area of Sudley Road and Godwin Drive, where he was detained without incident.

Morgan was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.