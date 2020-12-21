Man charged with abduction, burglary in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Frederick County Police say a man is charged with burglary and abduction in connection with a string of crimes in the Herndon area 

Police say they found and charged the man Wednesday after he was reported trying to break into a house; weeks after his initial assault.

According to police Gerald Brevard III, 29, grabbed a woman from behind in the hallway of a hotel on Sunrise Valley Drive in Herndon late November. Police say he covered her mouth, pushed her against a wall and assaulted her. Police say Brevard escaped when the woman yelled for help.  

Police responded to Sunrise Valley Drive on Wednesday morning for a report of suspicious activity they say matched the suspect’s activity in the November assault. Police say detectives stayed in the area throughout the day searching for him.  

Shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a man trying to break into a home in the 13900 block of Mansarde Avenue in Herndon. Police conducted a search through the night for Brevard, and found him around midnight trying to hide in an apartment complex.  

Police are still investigating a December 3 robbery and sexual assault they believe Brevard may be connected to.  

Brevard is being held without bond.  

