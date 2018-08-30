Man charged with abducting his ex-girlfriend

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) -- Severe flooding has been a major issue in the Hayfield Farm Community in Fairfax County's Lee district. The county announced its newest effort to prevent flooding Tuesday with a new road pipe conveyance project.

The project has been in the works for more than 30 years and now has broken ground. The new pipe system, created to prevent flooding, extends from Telegraph Road and Hayfield Road all the way to the Hayfield Farm Swim Club where the announcement was made.