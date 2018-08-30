Man charged with abducting his ex-girlfriend

A Stephens City man plead guilty to abduction and domestic assault and battery.
John Peacemaker held his ex-girlfriend, Kandy Byron, captive in a super 8 motel room and threatened to kill her.
According to Frederick County court records, Peacemaker has a history of schizophrenia. He was caught on the motel camera pushing Byron into the motel room against her will. She asked him to let her go several times and he continued to attack her. Peacemaker will now serve a 5 year sentence.
