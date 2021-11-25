Man charged in Fairfax County supermarket shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — An Arlington man is facing two felony charges following a shooting at a grocery store in Fairfax County.

According to police, Harvey Coleman, 33, called police after he said he shot someone in self-defense inside a Food Star in Falls Church, Virginia, on Saturday.

Police said they found a man inside the store suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Fairfax County police said the man remains in the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The men were said to be customers inside the store during the incident.

Coleman was charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said. He was arrested Wednesday and is being held on a secure bond.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Fairfax County police.