Man charged in Fairfax County supermarket shooting

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — An Arlington man is facing two felony charges following a shooting at a grocery store in Fairfax County.

According to police, Harvey Coleman, 33, called police after he said he shot someone in self-defense inside a Food Star in Falls Church, Virginia, on Saturday.

Police said they found a man inside the store suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Fairfax County police said the man remains in the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The men were said to be customers inside the store during the incident.

Coleman was charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said. He was arrested Wednesday and is being held on a secure bond.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Fairfax County police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories