Man charged for stabbing a woman in Manassas

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police report a Manassas man was charged Sunday for stabbing a woman and attempting to stab a juvenile.
Police report 57-year-old Juan Contreras Bonilla was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and attempted malicious wounding.
Prince William County police officers responded to a phone call from a resident on Gregory Ct., in Manassas who reported someone was yelling for help next door. Police arrived on the scene and arrested the accused, and took him into custody. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App