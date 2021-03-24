Man charged for sexual assault in Tysons

TYSONS, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police say a 27-year-old man was charged in connection with a sexual assault that took place in Tysons early March, police say.

Police say on March 4, Mohamad Souidi approached a woman sitting on a bench on the 1500 block of Cornerside Boulevard around 4 p.m., engaged in conversation with her and then attacked her. Police say the woman then screamed and was able to leave, but Souidi followed her. A bystander escorted the woman into a nearby business.

Police say as they were working the case, Souidi was seen in the area again on March 12. Police responded and he was taken into custody.

Souidi is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. He is charged with object sexual penetration and abduction.