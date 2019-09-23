Man charged for pulling a gun after road rage incident

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A Washington, D.C. man is behind bars after pulling a gun out during a road rage incident in Fairfax County.

Jordan Small, 26, has been charged with brandishing a firearm and illegally carrying a concealed weapon. Police say road rage led to an argument between small and two others on Richmond Highway near Frye Road on Sunday. During the argument, Small allegedly pulled a gun on the others. He was arrested a short time later.

