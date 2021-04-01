Man charged for domestic abuse after hours-long FCSO, SWAT standoff in Stephens City

STEPHENS CITY, VA. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia says a man who allegedly assaulted his wife barricaded himself in a Stephens City home Wednesday evening. The man, who police suspect was armed, did not leave the house for hours.

Officials say a woman approached two deputies around 3:30 p.m. and said her husband assaulted her and locked her out of her home on the 100 block of Brandy Lane. Her husband, John Redmond, was also restricted from being at the house by a protective order.

Officials say the deputies tried to talk to Redmond at the house and heard yelling and things being thrown inside. The deputies then reportedly heard what sounded like the racking of a shotgun, so they moved away and waited for backup.

The wife reportedly then told deputies that her Redmond did have access to a shotgun and rifle, and he had been drinking. Members of the FCSO Crisis Negotiation Team and the sheriff’s office SWAT

team responded for a possibly armed man in a barricade situation.

Officials say while the crisis negotiation team tried to communicate with Redmond, warrants were obtained for him and a search warrant was secured for the house.

Nearly three hours after the barricade situation began, Redmond was stopped communicating and hadn’t been seen. In an unsuccessful attempt to flush Redmond out, members of the SWAT team deployed chemical agents.

Around 7:30 p.m., authorities made entry and found Redmond in a bedroom. He was taken into custody without incident, police say. Police did not say whether he was armed.

Redmond was medically checked and decontaminated from the chemical agents and then transported to the Adult Detention Center. Redmond is charged with domestic assault and violation of a protective order.