Man charged for attempted robbery of Leesburg gas station

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A man has been charged with attempted robbery after allegedly trying to rob two businesses in Loudoun County.

Jedidah Gauzza, 28, was also charged for use of a firearm in commission of a felony among other crimes.

Gauzza was arrested at the Leesburg police department for allegedly attempting to rob a Sterling, Va. gas station on Friday.

Police believe he may have been involved with a prior robbery attempt at a cash checking store just hours earlier.

Leesburg police are still investigating the robbery and are in search of another suspect who fled the scene.