Man charged for alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A 41-year-old Manassas man has been arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a 13-year-old girl.

On June 23, officers with Prince William County Police responded to a Manassas residence to investigate a sexual assault. According to the victim’s allegation, Rony Campos Turcios sexually assaulted her.

Detectives from the special victims unit assumed the investigation, and the suspect is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.