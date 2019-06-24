Man charged for alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A 41-year-old Manassas man has been arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a 13-year-old girl.

On June 23, officers with Prince William County Police responded to a Manassas residence to investigate a sexual assault. According to the victim’s allegation, Rony Campos Turcios sexually assaulted her.

Detectives from the special victims unit assumed the investigation, and the suspect is currently being held without bond.