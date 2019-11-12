Man charged after child pornography investigation

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested and charged by the Front Royal Police Department with two counts of production, publication, sale, financing, etc., of child pornography.

Police said Robert Daniel Heishman, 27, was investigated after someone allegedly saw inappropriate images on Heishman’s cell phone on November 9. According to police, Heishman is held without bond and he may face additional charges.

Anyone with tips on this case can contact Front Royal Police Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.