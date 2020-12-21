Man charged after abduction and burglary

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly committing multiple crimes in Herndon.

Gerald Brevard III has been arrested and charged with burglary, abduction, and other charges that are still pending.

After a plethora of crimes Brevard has committed, police linked him to a crime that happened in the 1300 block of Mansrade Avenue in late November. Police said a description of Brevard matched with the man that detectives were looking for. However, police continue to investigate his crimes from earlier this month.

Sgt. Hudson Bull, Fairfax County Police said, “In the November case a woman who was in the hallway of a hotel at the 13400 block of sunrise valley drive, on November 27th around 7:30 am when a man grabbed her from behind. The man covered her mouth, pushed her against a wall, and assaulted her. She was able to yell for help, and then the man ran away. The victim suffered minor injuries.”

Brevard is currently being held at the Fairfax Adult Detention Center without bond.