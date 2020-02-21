Man causes 3-vehicle crash after suffering medical emergency

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A fatal crash that happened Thursday has left one man dead.

William Waibel, 59, was involved in a three-vehiclecrash on the 14400 block of Village Road Thursday afternoon. According to Prince William County Police, Waibel was driving a pickup truck when he suffered a medical emergency and veered off of the road, striking two other vehicles.

Renee Carr, Public Information Officer for Prince William County Police said, “The vehicle after traveling a short distance entered a parking lot and struck a 2012 Toyota Rav 4 causing the Rav 4 to be pushed into a lamp post. The pickup continued and struck an additional car 2012 Dodge Avenger which then caused both cars to stop.”

Officials said no one was inside of the two vehicles that were hit. Weibel died at a local hospital from medical-related causes and not from injuries he sustained during the crash.