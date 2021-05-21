Man behind bars after using knife to rob Shell Station in Stephens City, Va.

STEPHENS CITY, Va. (WDVM) — One man is behind bars after using a knife to rob a Shell Station worker on 121 Fairfax Pike Thursday evening.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Shell Station around 11 p.m. They worked with the Culpeper County Sherriff’s Office to find 27-year-old Richard Wheatly.

Wheatly was in the store for about 40 minutes before walking up to an employee to check out according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when Wheatly walked behind the counter, pulled a knife and demanded money.

The employee and witness, Shahzad Munir, was able to wrestle Wheatly and he fled the store, dropping his cell phone. However, he was able to get away with an unknown amount of money in a green Honda Accord with Virginia registration and a damaged windshield.

Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and took Wheatly into custody. He’s being held without bond at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center Jail and has been charged with assault and robbery of a business and vandalism.

