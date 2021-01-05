Man arrested related to Loudoun County cat shooting

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A Leesburg man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a cat in Sterling back in November.

Jonathan Tyler Davis, 28, was arrested on Monday for shooting a cat, named “Sweetie,” with a pellet gun, inflicting multiple injuries and broken bones.

The suspect was found by a tip from local citizens after the announcement of an $8,000 reward for any information regarding the shootings.

Davis was released on a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 26th.

“We were able to ascertain information from individuals that had seen the coverage on the news and had also been in that area,” said Chris Brosan, Chief of Humane Law Enforcement of Loudoun County. “They were able to provide us with information that led to some steps to be taken by the investigator to move forward with this.”

Loudoun County Animal Services says that as they continue to investigate the other shootings, they hope to make another arrest soon.