Man arrested on multiple felony charges after fleeing law enforcement

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Loudoun County man is facing multiple felony charges, after a multi-jurisdictional search in both Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

Terry L. Settles, 48, was arrested and charged with “attempted aggravated murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of assault on law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, hit and run, two counts of resisting arrest, eluding, brandishing, and driving on a revoked license,” according to a release from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

LCSO deputies were attempting to serve Settles with felony warrants from other jurisdictions in northern Virginia. On Oct. 21, Settles was seen getting into a passenger seat of a car near McBryde Terrace.

Officials conducted a traffic stop, where Settles pushed the driver out of the vehicle and into the driver’s seat. He pulled out a firearm and aimed at an LCSO deputy. Settles then backed into a police vehicle, leading to a pursuit into Fairfax County.

The LCSO received information that the suspect was seen on foot after he reportedly pulled a firearm on a construction worker near Bull Run Post Office Road and Hollyspring Road in Loudoun County.

“A perimeter was immediately established and law enforcement personnel from the Fairfax County Police Department, the Prince William County Police Department, the Virginia State Police, and the U.S. Park Police helicopter assisted in the search,” read the press release.

Settles was located in the woods between Bull Run Post Office Road and Braddock Road. He was armed with a knife and ultimately surrendered, being taken into custody. The knife and firearm were found at the scene.

The vehicle Settles used to escape was located in a wooded area nearby, where he abandoned the car after a single-vehicle crash.

Settles is currently being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.