MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Officers arrested a Prince William County man on child neglect charges Tuesday evening. Jonathan Ellington is currently behind bars.

Officers responded to a residence in Manassas for a child abuse allegation. When officers arrived they found the victim a 13-year-old who swallowed drugs. They later found out the drugs the teenager swallowed were given to him by Ellington.

According to a release, Ellington provided the teenager with illegal drugs in the past. The victim is now in the custody of a family member.