Man arrested in Prince William County for allegedly raping child

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department has concluded its investigation into the rape of a 4- to 12-year-old girl that happened sometime between January 2007 and February 2015 in Woodbridge.

In 2018, the victim told a staff member at her school that she was raped. The administrator reported the alleged assault to police.

On October 22, 2018, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Fredy Gustavo Funez Trigueros.

On August 24, the accused was arrested by Texas Border Patrol Officers in Hidalgo County, Texas without incident. He was arrested in Prince William County on September 17 and has been charged with rape and is being held without bond.