Man arrested in connection with 4 armed robberies in Dumfries

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police have arrested a suspect allegedly connected to four armed robberies that happened in Dumfries back in December.
19-year-old Dejon Gay faces four robbery charges and four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a robbery. Officials say Gay is suspected of four robberies that occurred between December 1 and December 17.
These robberies happened at the Pizza Hut located on Main Street, the 7-Eleven on Fraley Boulevard, and two separate robberies at the Boost Mobile store in the Triangle Shopping Plaza.
Gay’s court date is scheduled for February 10.
