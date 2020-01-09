Man arrested in connection with 4 armed robberies in Dumfries

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police have arrested a suspect allegedly connected to four armed robberies that happened in Dumfries back in December.

19-year-old Dejon Gay faces four robbery charges and four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a robbery. Officials say Gay is suspected of four robberies that occurred between December 1 and December 17.

These robberies happened at the Pizza Hut located on Main Street, the 7-Eleven on Fraley Boulevard, and two separate robberies at the Boost Mobile store in the Triangle Shopping Plaza.

Gay’s court date is scheduled for February 10.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories