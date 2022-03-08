FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A man has been charged in a Feb. 21 fatal shooting that took place in Centreville.

31-year-old Richard Kenneth Pearson IV was at the home in Centreville visiting someone who lives there on the night that 37-year-old Amaru Amin Shabazz was shot and killed. Police said that “Pearson IV shot Shabazz multiple times inside the home then left prior to officers arriving.”

Officers were first called to the residence at 9:58 p.m. They found Shabazz with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness who was interviewed said that a man was running from the home after the shots were fired. Detectives later determined this man to be Pearson IV.

Detectives first obtained a warrant for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony on March 3. On Friday, detectives arrested Pearson IV. He is being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call 703-246-7800, option 2 or submit a tip anonymously by calling 866-411-8477, texting “FCCS” plus the tip to 847411 or online.