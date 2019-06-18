Man arrested for trashing, robbing 2 Crystal City businesses

Police report the suspect drew a knife and demanded cash from an employee

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department has arrested a man for disrupting and robbing two businesses in Crystal City over the weekend.

41-year-old Christopher Uglialoro has been charged with robbing a store at around 1:45 in the morning on June 16 in the 1800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police report the suspect tampered with items, drew a knife and demanded cash from an employee before fleeing the scene.

Police followed the suspect’s description and apprehended him in the 400 block of 23rd Street about a half hour later. Uglialoro was reportedly grabbing and throwing merchandise behind the counter of a second store.