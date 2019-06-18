Man arrested for trashing, robbing 2 Crystal City businesses

Virginia

Police report the suspect drew a knife and demanded cash from an employee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department has arrested a man for disrupting and robbing two businesses in Crystal City over the weekend.

41-year-old Christopher Uglialoro has been charged with robbing a store at around 1:45 in the morning on June 16 in the 1800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police report the suspect tampered with items, drew a knife and demanded cash from an employee before fleeing the scene.

Police followed the suspect’s description and apprehended him in the 400 block of 23rd Street about a half hour later. Uglialoro was reportedly grabbing and throwing merchandise behind the counter of a second store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.