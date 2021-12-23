Man arrested for Silver Spring murder in Colonial Heights, Virginia

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WDVM) — Police from multiple jurisdictions and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 43-year-old man in Virginia for a murder that took place in Silver Spring, Md. on Nov. 30.

U.S. Marshals and Colonial Heights Police assisted Montgomery County Police in arresting Tremayne Middleton Dorsey, 43, on Dec. 22 in Colonial Heights.

On Nov. 30, Dorsey allegedly forced his way into a Silver Spring home in the 12300 block of Treetop Drive. That’s where he shot and killed James Richard Beverly, 39.

During the investigation, detectives identified Dorsey as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

He’s been charged with first degree murder and faces extradition to Montgomery County.