Man arrested for sexually assaulting a woman at a construction site

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County officials have arrested man for sexual assault at a construction site.

Jose Hernandez, a 40-year-old from Oxon Hill, Maryland, has now been arrested for the sexual assault of a 34-year-old woman.

Officials responded to the 13200 block of Quate Lane on Thursday afternoon where the victim reported that she got assaulted at a construction site.

Renee Carr, public information officer for Prince William County Police said, “the victim was eventually able to get out of the room and contacted the police. The accused was identified and located at the above location where he was taken into custody without incident.”

Officials said Hernandez has been charged for abduction and sexual battery.