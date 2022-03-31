FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County police are investigating the deaths of two inmates after they were found dead inside their cells at the Adult Detention Center just days apart.

Police say 55-year-old Kyung Pil Chang was found dead in his single cell on Tuesday, and 65-year-old George Redmond was found on Monday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that there were no signs of foul play in both cases.

Chang, a massage therapist, was in custody at the Adult Detention Center after a victim claimed that Chang inappropriately touched her during a massage. He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, one warrant for object sexual penetration, and practicing as an unlicensed masseuse.

Redmond was in custody due to a failure to appear warrant related to a charge of trespassing and destruction of property.