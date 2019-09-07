Man arrested for selling explosives to undercover officer

A probation search led to the arrest of Paul Shell

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Shenandoah County man was arrested for selling explosives to an undercover agent.

Paul Shell, 52, of Edinburg was charged with the sale of explosives and the possession of ammunition as a felon.

According to the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office, during the investigation Shell made statements that he knew where the state police train regularly and that the explosives could do some real damage.

Police conducted a probation search of Shell’s trailer which led to the arrest.