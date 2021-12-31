Man arrested for robbing ABC store in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A man is behind bars following an armed robbery at a store in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police say 29-year-old Dominic Vincent Carter entered an ABC store on Jefferson Davis Highway on Dec. 29 and stole two bottles of liquor despite being confronted by an employee.

Police say he became violent with the employee before exiting, taking out a knife threatening them. Carter was later found and taken into custody in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Mount Pleasant Drive.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Carter is being charged with one count of robbery and is being held without bond.