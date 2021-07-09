Man arrested for raping minor in Sterling

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest of a man who allegedly raped an underage teenager in Sterling last month.

Eddeer Cruz Quinones, a 23-year-old from Manassas Park, was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sodomy and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to authorities, Cruz Quinones met up with the female victim, provided her with alcohol and then sexually assaulted her inside a car.

Detectives believe the suspect may have had contact with other minors in the area and are asking them to come forward. The Sheriff’s Office can be reached by phone at 703-777-1021.