Man arrested for indecent exposure and possession of narcotics

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Allen Oliver Douglas was arrested Sunday night after exposing himself in the lobby of a Red Roof Inn located at 10610 Automotive Drive in Manassas.

Allen Oliver Douglas. Courtesy: PWCPD

Prince William County Police were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn to investigate an intoxicated individual after the manager of the hotel reported an unknown man partially removed his pants, exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures.

During the investigation, officers determined Douglas was under the influence of alcohol and detained him. Authorities also said while searching Douglas, they found illegal narcotics in his possession.

Douglas was charged with indecent exposure, intoxicated in public and possession of a scheduled drug. His court date is May 26.