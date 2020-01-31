Man arrested for impersonating police officer

"Those unmarked cruisers are all outfitted with blue lights, the only color of light allowed in the state of Virginia," said Undersheriff Mark Poland. "It must be blue. So if it's amber, or if it's red, it's not a police officer. It has to be blue."

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — A Sterling man is behind bars after he allegedly impersonated a police officer and conducted an illegal traffic stop on a driver who had pulled in front of him.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Jesse Michaud turned on emergency lights installed in his personal vehicle, demanded the victim’s driver’s license, and called police. The victim got out of the car and got his license back.

The sheriff’s office gave WDVM tips for how to handle a similar situation if you’re pulled over by someone you don’t believe to be a real police officer.

If an unmarked vehicle turns blue lights on behind you, continue to drive to a safe place before pulling over. If you don’t pull over immediately, police officers are usually advised to call for backup. A police officer, whether they’re in an unmarked vehicle or not, will always be carrying a badge. It is lawful to ask the officer to see it, and to call the police department to be sure the person you’re talking to is a law enforcement officer.

“Those unmarked cruisers are all outfitted with blue lights, the only color of light allowed in the state of Virginia,” said Undersheriff Mark Poland. “It must be blue. So if it’s amber, or if it’s red, it’s not a police officer. It has to be blue.”

In this case, the victim got out of their vehicle. For your safety, always stay in your vehicle if you’re stopped on the side of the road.