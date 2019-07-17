Man arrested for burning 14-year-old with an iron

Virginia

The victim reported the alleged incident to their guidance counselor at Gar-Field High School

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A Manassas man has been arrested and charged with child abuse and child cruelty after allegedly burning his 14-year-old family member with an iron.

According to Prince William County Police, the victim reported the incident to their guidance counselor at Gar-Field High School during summer school on July 15.

School resource officers reportedly investigated the alleged child abuse that occurred at the Manassas home.

Jean Berton Corrielus, 54, is being held without bond. Police report the child sustained minor injuries.

