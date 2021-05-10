Man arrested for attempted stabbing at Islamic center in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted stabbing at an Islamic center in Falls Church on Saturday.

Jonathan Lincoln, age 41, of Falls Church was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and disorderly conduct.

Police were called to Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic center around 3 p.m., after a report that Lincoln allegedly attempted to stab a security guard.

Police say Lincoln then pointed the knife at others nearby. No one was injured.

The Council of American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights group, released a statement urging D.C.-area mosques to increase security measures in light of the incident.