Man arrested for alleged attempted assault of coworker at UHaul facility

WOODBRIDGE, Va (WDVM) — Prince William County Police arrested 28-year-old Melcolm Gerldrom Norwood of D.C. for aggravated sexual battery, abduction with intent to defile and assault on Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of an assault around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the UHaul Moving & Storage located in the 14500 block of Telegraph Rd. in Woodbridge.

Earlier in the day, the 21-year-old victim reported to police that while working, a coworker, identified as Norwood, grabbed her from behind and inappropriately touched her. While holding her, the accused pushed her into another room where she was able to separate herself from Norwood, according to police.

The victim reported minor injuries.

