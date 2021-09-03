Man arrested following sexual assault in June

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodbridge man was arrested following a sexual assault case from late July. Police announced that they arrested 38-year-old Patrick Michael Chaloupka on Thursday.

Police first responded to a hotel in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive for the report of an assault. The victim said that Chaloupka entered her hotel room early on the morning of July 21, pulling out a knife and then sexually assaulting her.

Police said that they found and arrested Chaloupka thanks to a positive match with a print, a composite sketch and other parts of the investigation. Detectives ask that anyone who may have also been affected by a similar crime done by this man contact them at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted online.

Chaloupka is being charged with rape and abduction with intent to defile and is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.