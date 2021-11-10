Man arrested, charged for stealing Fairfax County fire engine

LURAY, Va. (WDVM) — A Spotsylvania County man has been arrested and charged after stealing a Fairfax County Fire Truck.

Nolan Cornell, 24, was arrested and charged for stealing the vehicle Monday morning from a facility in Prince William County.

The fire engine was found in the Town of Luray around 11 a.m., after reports to police that the truck was parked in the woods in a residential area.

“It was backed up behind a house…There was frost on the ground, and you could tell it was backed up some time throughout the night,” said Luray Police Chief Bow Cook. “We received some calls on it and ran the VIN number.”

Cornell has been charged with possession of stolen property by the Luray Police Department, as well as the destruction of property and grand larceny by the Prince William County Police Department.

Cook says at this time, officials do not know Cornell’s motive in stealing the fire truck.