Man arrested and charged with sex offenses

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department is investigating a suspect charged with sex offenses and is seeking more information.

Jonathan Almanza Zapata, 30, of Arlington was arrested and charged with forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 26, police responded to a call in the Douglas Park neighborhood for a late report of sexual assault.

The female juvenile victim told officials the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her during incidents that occurred between Sept. 2016 and June 2018.

Warrants were obtained for Zapata and he was taken into custody on Sept. 29 without incident at the 4300 block of N. Pershing Drive.

According to officials, the suspect is known to the victim and the case is being investigated as a domestic-related incident.

Arlington Public Schools has placed Zapata on administrative leave from his instructional assistant position at Carlin Springs Elementary School. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.