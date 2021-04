ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A suspect is in custody after making a bomb, threatening to bomb a metro station.

Henock Seyoum Pastoor, age 27 from Alexandria, was arrested and charged with threats to bomb or damage buildings or means of transportation.

Metro Transit Police apprehended Pastoor at his home near the 1700 block of Dogwood Drive, where he referenced explosive devices on the property. As a result, nearby homes were evacuated.

Police said nothing dangerous in the community was found.