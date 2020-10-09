Man arrested after two rape attempts this week

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Thursday, Metro Transit Police announced Kendrie Roberts-Monticue, a 21-year-old from Reston, was arrested. Roberts-Monticue’s first offense happened on Tuesday when he attempted to rape a woman on the Silver Line train.

The very next day, Fairfax County Police responded to an abduction in an apartment community in the 11000 block of Reston Station Boulevard. A woman was working inside when suspect, Roberts-Monticue, grabbed her and attempted to sexually assault her.

After FCFD detectives worked throughout the night to identify and locate Roberts-Monticue, they found him and arrested him at a family member’s home.

He is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he has been charged with attempted rape and abduction with intent to defile.