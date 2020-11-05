WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Early Wednesday morning, a man was arrested for stabbing three people during an apartment altercation.
Prince William County police were dispatched to the County Center Crossing Apartments in Woodbridge right before 4:30 a.m. to investigate a call about a fight.
PWCPD’s investigation determined James Jackson III grabbed a knife, stabbed two men and one woman, leading to a struggle that left Jackson also with injuries.
One victim was flown to an area hospital while Jackson and the other two victims were driven to local hospitals. All reportedly have non-threatening injuries. Jackson was charged with three counts of malicious wounding and will appear in court in March.
- Man arrested after stabbing three people in apartment altercation
- Metro contemplates two station name changes
- Nine new solar projects to bring energy, jobs to Virginia
- Riley Moore upset of incumbent state treasurer a big win for West Virginia GOP
- No rain along the I270 corridor for days
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App