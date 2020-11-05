Man arrested after stabbing three people in apartment altercation

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Early Wednesday morning, a man was arrested for stabbing three people during an apartment altercation.

Prince William County police were dispatched to the County Center Crossing Apartments in Woodbridge right before 4:30 a.m. to investigate a call about a fight.

James Jackson III

PWCPD’s investigation determined James Jackson III grabbed a knife, stabbed two men and one woman, leading to a struggle that left Jackson also with injuries.

One victim was flown to an area hospital while Jackson and the other two victims were driven to local hospitals. All reportedly have non-threatening injuries. Jackson was charged with three counts of malicious wounding and will appear in court in March.