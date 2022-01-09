Man arrested after shooting one in eye and killing another

HYBLA VALLEY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) have arrested Jordan Eugene Cochran, 20-years-old, of Alexandria, after two separate shooting incidents, leaving one dead and another injured.

Officials said at around 6:22 p.m., FCPD found 18-year-old Kebbren Isaiah Leigh-Gaye, with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Leigh-Gaye was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

After the shooting, Cochran left and went to a 7-Eleven at 3100 Lockheed Boulevard when he asked for a ride from a driver in the parking lot. Police said when Cochran was rejected, he shot one time, hitting the driver in the eye.

Police said they found Cochran in a nearby Taco Bell parking lot at 7230 Richmond Highway. He has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious wounding and robbery.

Detectives continue to investigate the motive behind the fatal shooting. Cochran and Leigh-Gaye were known to each other.

FCPD is asking anyone with additional information to contact our detectives at 703-691-2131