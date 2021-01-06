Man arrested after shooting a deputy and two Walmart store employees

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Sterling man has been arrested after shooting a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputy and two store workers inside a Walmart in the Dulles Crossing Plaza on January 2.

Steven Thodos. Courtesy: LCSO

Steven Thodos was allegedly seen stealing items from Walmart by two loss prevention officers before LCSO arrived. Thodos reportedly began to struggle with LCSO deputies and then pulled out a gun, shooting multiple rounds, striking the deputy and store employees. Thodos then fled the store, after being shot, in a vehicle he stole from a nearby parking lot.

Fairfax County Police Department later found Thodos on Route 28. He was charged with 11 felonies and is now being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.