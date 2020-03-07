Man arrested after robbing and assaulting Woodbridge resident

Daniel Rossi has been charged with one count of malicious wounding and two counts of grand larceny.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County Police are investigating a burglary and a malicious wounding incident.

39-year-old Daniel Rossi has been charged with one count of malicious wounding and two counts of grand larceny. Rossi went to a home located in the 1900 block of Teasel Court, where he punched a resident before hitting them in the head with a metal object.

According to police, Rossi left the home after damaging the ceiling and pouring gasoline in the backyard.

Officials found illegal narcotics on Rossi during his arrest.

