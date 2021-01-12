Man arrested after pulling a gun during a road rage incident

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police arrested Anthony Jerome Williams after he brandished a gun during a road rage incident on Sunday night.

Anthony Jerome Williams. Courtesy: PWCPD

According to PWCPD, the victim reported he was traveling on Neabsco Rd., approaching Indus. Dr. when the driver of another vehicle, later identified as Williams, attempted to pass him in the merge lane. When Williams was unable to pass the victim, Williams began following him in an “aggressive manner.” The victim turned from Radburn St. onto Cast Off Lp. and slowed down before Williams pulled up to the victim’s vehicle and brandished a firearm.

PWCPD said no shots were fired during the encounter.

Williams was released on personal recognizance. His court date is on March 4.